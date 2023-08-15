TikToker goes viral after putting Airbnb host on blast for “crazy” charge

A TikToker has gone viral after hitting out at Airbnb host’s “crazy” cleaning fee charges, and plenty of other users totally agree with her as they couldn’t believe her situation.

Sharing horror stories about vacations, hotels, and Airbnb has become a pretty popular genre on TikTok over the last few years – and it comes from both sides too.

Guests have gone viral for finding ‘peepholes and hidden rooms’ in their Airbnb, while hosts have put unruly guests on blast for flooding their homes by not using appliances in the correct manner and “ruining” their homes.

Now, TikToker Jaime Colby Hidalgo (sofloridagirl) has gone viral after putting one renter from the app on blast for charging a “crazy” cleaning fee and making her do all the “chores” anyway. And, plenty of users are agreeing with her point of view.

TikTokers annoyed at “crazy” chores & fees from Airbnb

In the short clip, Hidalgo revealed that she was hit a $250 cleaning fee on a recent rental and had to do “huge list of chores” before her 10 am checkout – which she also had issues with. That involved her cleaning the bed, putting towels in the shower, filling up the dishwasher, and beyond.

“A $250 cleaning fee is a lot of money. I have no problem paying it but I should not have to be a maid before I leave on top of that,” the TikToker captioned her clip, which has now racked up over 1.3 million views in under a week.

The TikToker noted that she left things “spotless” upon leaving, but the cleaning fee combined with the checkout time was “crazy” for her.

“We stopped using Airbnb for this reason!” said one viewer, with Jaime adding she was “getting to the point” of that herself. Plenty of others agreed too, putting the renting app on blast for becoming too expensive – never mind just with these fees.

“If they charge me a cleaning fee then I give them something to clean,” said one viewer. “As a cleaner – makes me smile when people take the sheets off. You shouldn’t have to though,” added another commenter.

Some users stated that the rules on doing “chores” could no longer be enforced in many situations. “Oh wow, I guess this owner didn’t get the memo,” Jaime replied.

Cleaning fees vary depending on hosts and they’re not set by Airbnb themselves, so who knows if they’ll ever crack down on them.