Woman goes viral after working 9-hour Walmart shift for free

TikToker ugh_madison has gone viral on the app yet again, this time sparking debate after she worked at Walmart for nine hours without actually being an employee.

Over the last few years, TikTok has seen an increasing variety in content being uploaded to the app. No longer is it just viral dances and various trends.

Ugh_Madison is one of many who has formed their own niche on the site, doing things like eating at a buffet for eight hours straight and decorating the Taco Bell bathroom.

Now, Madison has sparked debate on the app after revealing that she worked at Walmart for a whole nine-hour shift despite not actually being an employee of the company.

TikToker sparks debate by working at Walmart without being employee

Uploaded on December 20, 2023, Madison revealed that she went to a random Walmart and worked there for free.

After showing a couple of clips of her cleaning up and restocking shelves, Madison says that she began having customers approach her to ask for help. She even had someone ask if she was a TikToker, to which she declined.

“I think she mistook me for Gail Lewis. Sorry, that’s not me,” she joked. After nine hours of stocking shelves and picking up trash, Madison left the store as they were getting ready to close.

This video sparked quite the debate between viewers, with some thinking she was wrong for working at such a large company for free.

“Walmart makes million a year and they do not need the free labor,also They’re limiting jobs with self checkout. Go help homeless shelter, orphanage, pat shelter. really help your community,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Ya nah. This is actually not wholesome or cool. Dang girl. Walmart is literally the most corrupt company in the world.”

“I am new here but this is super cool! if you haven’t done a dollar general you should try! that place is always covered in carts of items,” a third viewer recommended.

