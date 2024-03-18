Target Starbucks employee goes viral quitting in front of entire store

A Target Starbucks employee went viral on TikTok, after quitting in front of the entire store due to having sick and vacation days ‘stolen.’

In a viral clip with over 2.9 million views, TikToker Gene Austyn (geneaustyn) filmed himself at his workplace as prepared to quit his job on the spot.

“Watch me quit my job at Target Starbucks in front of the entire store because they stole my sick and vacation time. 1 year and 1,500 hours later,” he wrote in the text overlay.

Gene originally planned to resign via the intercom, but it was unplugged. Unwilling to let a minor setback like an unplugged intercom dampen his moment, he then proceeded to shout at the top of his lungs.

“Attention Target shoppers! Consider this my Grande exit,” he said. “I’ve been brewing up something more than thankless lattes and overpriced sugar water. My Grande plan to escape this wretched heap dungeon […] with infant crying ambiance.”

He continued: “But before I go let’s talk about your piss-poor benefits policy. I mean it’s like ordering a large Frappucino with a double shot of disappointment. Sick time? Vacation hours? Ha! You’d be better off asking for unicorn tears. Well, how’s this for a magical double shot? I quit.”

Gene’s video has since racked up over 468,000 likes and thousands of comments from TikTok users applauding him for his public resignation.

“Proud of you bro. My mom was in the store when you quit and was telling me about it and I said I know him,” one person wrote. “I need you to write a script for me because I gotta quit too, and I gotta do it like this,” another added.

“You ate and left no crumbs,” a third said. “Of course I wasn’t shopping at this EXACT moment because you would’ve gotten a standing ovation, my friend! This is AMAZING,” someone else shared.