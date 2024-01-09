Woman goes viral after working full shift at Target for free

A woman has gone viral after working a full shift at Target for free, sparking debate on TikTok as viewers can’t believe it.

In a video that’s amassed over 4 million views, a woman has gone viral after she decided to work a full shift at Target, without any pay.

TikTok user Madison is known to troll her local supermarkets, where she pretends to be a genuine worker.

The content creator has worked “shifts” at the likes of Walmart, and most recently, Target.

She can be seen moving through the store, cleaning the bathroom which she claims was “Really dirty,” and answering questions from customers.

People weigh in on TikToker working at Target for free

After the video was posted, it sparked debate on the platform, and people weren’t sure how to feel about Madison pretending to be a real employee.

One wrote: “You have too much time and money.”

“Oh to be rich with no responsibilities,” another concurred.

“How much money did you make from this video though,” one commenter enquired.

Many others, however, were impressed by Madison’s acts, writing: “How nobody noticed QUEEN?! Thank you for your services!”

“I love your content so much. It’s awesome that you’re spreading so much positivity and it’s a fun watch,” another agreed.

One thought the situation was reflective of how Target views their customers, saying: “You being able to work and it goes unnoticed shows you how much a good employee work can go unnoticed for years.”

In another viral video, Madison got kicked out of a store by a Kroger employee after 6 hours of going unrecognized.