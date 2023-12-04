Woman kicked out of Taco Bell for decorating the bathroom

A woman was kicked out of Taco Bell before she could finish decorating and cleaning their bathroom for free.

When using a public bathroom, seldom does one encounter a sink full of goodies, womanly products, and decorations.

Not only that, but the bathroom itself is usually not the cleanest.

So, to give customers a clean experience full of festive decor and holiday-themed treats, a woman decided to decorate and clean a Taco Bell bathroom.

However, she was kicked out just before she could finish.

Woman approached by entire Taco Bell staff before being kicked out

Planning to clean and decorate her “favorite” restaurant’s bathroom out of the kindness of her heart, TikToker Madison began doing just that.

For starters, Madison placed Christmas-themed decor on the backside of the toilet in the single bathroom.

She also included a playful sign that read, “Have a nice poop.” Not only that, but she placed mints and holiday-scented soap by the sink.

Though she had previously been given free tacos by the Taco Bell staff for giving them flowers and a cake, the employees weren’t as lenient this time around.

As Madison was about to begin cleaning the bathroom, a staff member knocked at the door and started laughing, so Madison assumed she was in the clear.

However, moments later, Madison recalled that the entire Taco Bell staff was outside the bathroom door urging her to stop what she was doing and leave.

Those who saw Madison’s viral TikTok took to the comments to question her sanity for willingly cleaning a Taco Bell toilet, saying, “I’m beyond disturbed that anyone would clean a Taco Bell toilet for fun.”

Others were surprised that the fast food restaurant wouldn’t allow Madison’s efforts to stay so that customers could see the festive changes in the bathroom.

Though she was inevitably kicked out, Madison did say that she’d certainly be back to Taco Bell. She was even applauded in her comments for being so “positive” about the ordeal.