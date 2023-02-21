Woman goes viral after making embarrassing Facetune mistake with her engagement photo

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the embarrassing mistake she made when she shared her engagement photo with her coworkers.

Tali, who posts under the handle tawlss, shared the mortifying moment in a five-second video that has now amassed 4.8 million views.

In the clip, Tali showed a photo of her and her fiancé celebrating their engagement on a boat. The TikToker was seen proudly raising her hand to show off her ring that she had just been given.

Excited about the news, she decided to send the photo to her colleagues through the Slack app. However, Tali soon realized that the file name still read, “Facetune.”

Facetune is a popular photo editing app that people can use to enhance their appearances in a photo. It can be used to make your teeth look whiter, as Tali did, make your skin appear smoother, and much more.

“My teeth are yellow ok,” she wrote in the caption of her viral post.

TikTok users in the comments were in hysterics over the mishap, with some admitting that they’ve done the exact same thing.

“Omfg I’ve had this happen before. Why does facetune need to rename the image like that and expose us,” one user wrote.

“I’ve done this too for my corporate headshot,” another added.

Others explained how the mistake could’ve been avoided.

“That’s why I always screenshot the finished photo..crop..re-save so it’s a new photo without Facetune in the title,” one said. Tali replied that she had “5000 edited versions of my engagement shoot and just sent it without thinking.”

The viral video even promoted Facetune’s official TikTok account to leave her a comment. “Congrats on the engagement,” they commented, along with a heart emoji.

