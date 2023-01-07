Woman captures ‘most awkward’ marriage proposal in viral video

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A man went viral on TikTok after his ‘awkward’ marriage proposal at a New Year’s Eve party left viewers cringing.

TikToker Cass (caesthetically) recorded the moment a woman looked mortified as her partner proposed to her in front of strangers at a crowded NYE party.

The viral video began with the woman partying at a rooftop venue in Hawaii before the music abruptly stopped, and her man took to the microphone.

“Omg they stopped the entire NYE party for this guy to propose and the girl was NOT HAVING IT,” Cass wrote in a text-overlay. “That was the most awkward thing I’ve ever witnessed,” she stated in the caption.

The video continued with the woman looking embarrassed as she was called up to the stage by her beau. “I want to say, I’m crazy in love with you,” he told his partner after she tentatively walked over to him.

Oblivious to her humiliated reaction, he continued his speech and got down on one knee, presenting a ring to her. “You’re the love of my life, and you make me the happiest man in the world,” he swooned. “Will you marry me?”

The man’s proposal was followed by awkward silence, which prompted him to add: “It’s a simple yes or no.”

“Oh my gosh,” the woman responded into the microphone, with an uncomfortable look on her face. “Yes?”

However, towards the end of the video, she was caught “fighting” with her new fiancé and appears to mouth: “Why would you do that?”

In the comments, many users thought the woman only said yes to avoid “embarrassing” her partner.

“She said yes only so he wouldn’t get embarrassed. They aren’t getting married,” one user claimed.

“Did she say yes to not embarrass him in public? And eventually off public she returned the ring,” another wrote. “Secondhand embarrassment is real,” a third added.

