Tourist sparks outrage after crashing wedding proposal in viral video

A tourist is sparking outrage on TikTok after crashing a heartfelt wedding proposal in a video that’s racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

TikTok is home to a slew of viral content — but some clips spark more of a debate than others.

For instance, one woman stirred up a conversation in her comments section after ordering Chipotle for delivery in the middle of a flood, with some users sympathizing with her need for a burrito while others were aghast that she’d put someone in hazardous conditions to deliver her meal.

Now, another video is causing a stir… and quite a few commenters are convinced that the whole thing was intentional.

“Oblivious” tourist crashes wedding proposal in viral video

TikToker Jordan McGowan is going viral on the video-sharing app after uploading a clip of herself being proposed to by her now-fiancee in a scenic location overlooking a waterfall in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The romantic moment took the chill out of the frosty air and warmed everyone’s hearts… well, all except one woman, who was too busy taking photos of the surrounding scenery to notice that she was crashing the proposal happening right in front of her.

Luckily, Jordan wasn’t too phased by the tourist interrupting their moment and even found the ordeal “funny.”

“Honestly I find it funny,” she captioned her video, which has garnered nearly half a million views at the time of writing. “No harm done. It’s a laugh to watch.”

However, commenters aren’t necessarily sharing her sentiments. More than a few have suggested that the tourist crashed the proposal on purpose, while others think she was just oblivious about what was going on in front of her and too focused on her phone.

“You can’t convince me she didn’t do that on purpose,” one user suggested.

“She knew exactly what was happening and she did it on purpose,” another said.

“The way her phone would’ve been over that edge,” another admitted.

TikTok: jordanemmcgowan

This is far from the first time a crashed wedding proposal has taken over social media; back in 2022, a Disneyland Paris employee sparked outrage online after interrupting a couple’s proposal by directing them to celebrate their love in a different location at the park.