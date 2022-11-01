Woman admits to sleeping with lawyer for free legal advice in viral TikTok

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A woman is going viral on TikTok after revealing her successful scheme to track down a lawyer and sleep with him for free legal advice.

Lawyers can be quite expensive, but one TikToker has figured out a way to get legal advice in an extremely controversial manner that has the internet split.

In a video that has been viewed over 1.4 million times, user Gina Penelope revealed that a few years ago when she needed legal advice she couldn’t afford, she searched for a lawyer on LinkedIn and arranged to “bump into him.”

After a week straight of casually meeting up with this lawyer at Starbucks, he eventually asked her out and the two dated for about a month with him helping Penelope get her legal situation figured out.

In the comments, TikTok users were torn on the fact she only slept with a man for his legal expertise with some applauding Penelope for her solution.

“This is insane and inspiring,” one commented.

“That’s strategic problem solving,” another praised.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

However, while the majority of comments were in support of the TikToker, not everyone was on board with how she was able to get legal help.

“Stories like these make me realize I’m not that crazy after all,” someone remarked.

As Penelope’s story continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see if more women decide to hook up with lawyers just as she did, especially with so insisting they’d do the same.