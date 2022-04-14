Why is Andrew Garfield’s laugh going viral on TikTok?

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is going viral on TikTok thanks to his odd (but definitely lovable) laugh. But why is his giggle taking the app by storm? Here’s everything we know.

Andrew Garfield swung his way back into the Spider-Verse last year alongside Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way home, making for one of the biggest box office releases in history.

But it’s not his hilarious one-liners in the Marvel movie that are taking over TikTok right now; instead, it’s a sound byte from an interview recorded around the same time as the film’s release in December 2021.

The clip has garnered tons of humorous edits from fans months after the fact… but some TikTok users aren’t exactly sure where the sound byte comes from, or why it’s so popular.

Andrew Garfield TikTok laughing clip explained

On December 7, 2021, Garfield sat down with Wired for one of their iconic ‘Autocomplete Interviews,’ where he answered the net’s most-Googled questions about himself.

The iconic laugh you can hear all over TikTok was prompted due to a particularly humorous question for Garfield, who’d read aloud the search query “Andrew Garfield organ movie.”

“That sounds like the title of my s*x tape or something!” he laughed in response to the question before clarifying that it was likely referencing his 2010 film, ‘Never Let Me Go.’

(Topic begins at 5 minutes)

However, his over-the-top response to the innocent query left fans flabbergasted — mostly at his odd laugh, which has now taken over TikTok in the form of hundreds of memes months after the fact.

Most videos have edited his strange laugh, speeding it up or slowing it down — or even comparing it to iconic maniacal laughs from Green Goblin and The Joker.

Perhaps one of the strangest, though, combines Garfield’s guffaw with the recent Reading Rainbow trend that took over the app not too long ago in a way that’s all too perfect.

What can we say — the internet is a strange place, but Garfield’s laugh is certainly putting a pleasant (if a little confused) smile on our faces.