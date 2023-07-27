Who is Travis Doss? Trap Montana rapper arrested on disturbing charges

Las Vegas-based rapper, Travis Doss, who performs as Trap Montana, and his wife have been arrested and accused of multiple charges of child abuse.

Travis is a rapper who performs under the name Trap Montana, and his social media life is far removed from the accusations he is charged with. He usually uploaded pictures of his children and his luxury lifestyle.

Newsweek reported that the rapper has only ever had two live performances to date, with not as many fans attending it. However, just like his rapper career is a hoax, so where the portrayal of himself being a doting father.

Travis and his wife, Amanda Stamper were arrested on June 11 after calling the police for a domestic violence incident. Stamper was hiding in a stock room after having to run to a nearby drug store and revealed to the police that her husband was trying to kill her.

However, after questioning her and considering her concern regarding the welfare of her children, police went to her nearby apartment. This is where they found Doss’ children being in the worst condition- locked up in cages, starved, and one child was reportedly on the brink of death.

Travis Doss receives backlash online

The bodycam footage obtained by 8 News NOW, of the police was released on July 25 and went viral online, leading to Travis receiving immense backlash and threats for treating his kids that way. The shocking footage showed police helping out these children one by one.

Six of his children were residing in a one-bedroom apartment where two of them were caged. According to the police report, one of them had “two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated.”

Not only that, but the rapper also has charges for other social disturbances as well as showing off guns.

Doss has been indicted on 40 charges while his wife has been charged with seven counts of child abuse. On being arrested, Stamper, who is the stepmother of six of his children and the biological mother of one, exposed Travis’ abuse and claimed that she was pregnant.

According to the rapper’s wife, the abuse was so severe that he told her, he might have beaten a child so hard that he might not have survived inside the cage.

Some of the children said they were okay but one said he had not eaten in days, sharing that his father used to hit him with belts, cords, and a pan.

In an interview obtained by 8 News Now, the rapper denied all accusations and insisted that his lawyer be present but as per arrest reports, Doss had already admitted to the abuse.