UK YouTuber Yung Filly facing sexual assault charges in Australian court

Popular British YouTuber Yung Filly, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is facing court in Australia after being charged with sexual assault while touring the country.

Barrientos has been charged with four counts of sexual engagement without consent, three counts of assault involving bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation.

The 29-year-old social media celebrity has been on tour around Australia as he performs his own music and DJs at local nightclubs. Allegations stem from his September 27 show at Bar1 Nightclub in Perth.

A woman in her 20s reported to Western Australia Police that she had been sexually assaulted in Barrientos’ hotel room hours after the show.

Instagram: Bar1 Night Club Yung Filly greeting local fans at Bar1 Nightclub in Perth, Australia.

Amid the charges, Barrientos has been extradited from Queensland to Perth in order to appear at the Perth Magistrates Court on October 10. As Dexerto understands, his lawyer has pushed for bail and the hearing is now adjourned as the court considers its decision.

Barrientos had seven dates on his Australia 2024 tour, with his Bar1 show in Perth kicking it all off on September 27.

A popular influencer, Barrientos first made his name on YouTube, creating mostly comedic content on his own channels and in collaborations with other rising stars in the UK. He’s often appearing in Beta Squad videos and regularly inks advertising deals with marquee brands across his social media accounts.

Instagram: Bar1 Night Club Yung Filly’s Australian tour concluded on October 6, before the YouTuber was extradited back to Perth.

The YouTuber is yet to publicly address the matter. Local authorities are asking for anyone with further information to contact them immediately. In the meantime, Barrientos remains held by the police while waiting for a verdict from the magistrate.

We’ll update you here as the situation develops.