Karl Jacobs joins Misfits Gaming as Owner and Creative Director

YouTuber and frontman to MrBeast’s videos Karl Jacobs has joined Misfits Gaming as their latest Co-Owner and creative director for the org.

Over the last few years, Karl Jacobs has skyrocketed in popularity on YouTube with his own videos as well as involvement with MrBeast as one of the faces of the creators’ frontmen.

On March 9, 2023, he revealed the next step for his career — becoming the co-owner of a gaming organization.

Signing with Misfits Gaming, Karl Jacobs has become the latest Co-Owner and Creative Director.

Karl Jacobs signs with Misfits Gaming as Owner

In his newly created role as Creative Director, Karl will spearhead the development of content under the Misfits label, including new unique, jointly owned IP to be uploaded across a variety of channels.

“After weighing many opportunities, joining Misfits Gaming was the exact right move for me. Ben’s given me the freedom to both act as Misfits’ creative director, allowing me to help shape the voice and content strategy, and as a content creator, allowing me to bring my most ambitious ideas to life with awesome collaborations and beautiful production,” Karl said in a press release.

“In accepting this new partnership, it was essential for me to have an ownership stake, so my contributions are both creatively fulfilling and invest me alongside the business’ success for the long-term. With ownership, I’m given the ability to help make crucial decisions to really put my voice and vision into the company and I’m super excited for the journey!”

This comes just months after Misfits launched its $20M creator fund to help create new and unique Twitch and YouTube content for a variety of creators like Hikaru and Ranboo as well as being there to help QTCinderella with The Streamer Awards.

Alongside Karl Jacob’s announcement, Misfits revealed they signed AustinShow as their latest content creator.