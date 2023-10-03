This TikToker is trying MrBeast’s wacky channel idea until he wins big at the lottery

A TikToker has created an entire channel dedicated to trying out an idea pitched by YouTube star MrBeast, buying scratch-off lottery tickets until he finally wins.

MrBeast is YouTube’s single most-subscribed independent content creator, boasting over 188 million subscribers on his main channel alone.

It’s well-known that MrBeast is an extremely driven individual, having launched multiple businesses like MrBeast Burger and Feastables, and even creating his own philanthropy, on top of making numerous additional channels that have enjoyed wild amounts of success.

As such, aspiring content creators often turn to MrBeast for his advice on making a successful channel… and one budding influencer took one of his ideas to heart.

Instagram: feastables MrBeast is one of YouTube’s top stars.

TikToker takes on MrBeast’s scratch-off challenge

In 2022, MrBeast appeared on an episode of the TMG podcast, where he pitched an idea for a social media channel centered around buying scratch-off tickets until the creator wins big at the lottery.

“You could start a channel and just title it, ‘Buying Scratch-Offs Until I Win The Lottery,'” the YouTuber said. “Literally, just name the channel that. And then you just buy scratch-off tickets, film you scratching them off, and just do it until you win.”

Little did MrBeast know that someone out there would actually take his idea and run with it. A user on TikTok has actually created an account titled ‘Buying Scratch Offs,’ where they film themselves buying scratch-off tickets to reveal the amount they won.

The entire account was inspired by MrBeast, as told in the TikToker’s very first upload. Thus far, the profile doesn’t have very many views… but it was only started six days ago, so there’s certainly time for viewers to tune in to see how his scratch-off journey ends up paying off.

This wouldn’t be the first time a creator has wanted to get MrBeast’s attention. Earlier this year, a TikToker went viral for tattooing MrBeast’s name on his body in an attempt to get the YouTube star to notice them.