Who is KaleighTeller on TikTok? Miles Teller’s wife goes viral with BTS videos

‘Top Gun’ star Miles Teller’s wife is on TikTok giving fans around the world a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s life. Here’s everything we know about Keleigh Teller and her viral videos.

After more than 30 years, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was released on May 27 as the sequel to the cult-classic original movie. The long-awaited film quickly became Tom Cruise’s biggest box-office debut ever.

Alongside its popularity, fans are also showing their love for another one of the flick’s main characters: Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw. However, you may know him simply as Miles Teller.

Fans of ‘Rooster’ have been absolutely thrilled as the actor’s wife, Keleigh Teller, has gone viral on TikTok with behind-the-scenes videos showing various aspects of their life.

Miles Teller’s wife is on TikTok

On June 3, Keleigh Teller posted a video onto her TikTok account of her husband serenading her while the couple was enjoying a candle-lit dinner.

In her caption, she explains how excited she is to see videos of fans at the theater enjoying ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — and that they might even duet them. The upload quickly went viral, gaining over 2.1 million views in the days since.

One user quickly took to the comments on the video to show their appreciation for the “backstage access” and the life that Keleigh is living with her videos.

Another user said: “You’re doing this for the girlies, and I’m loving it.”

The actor’s wife has continued to share videos of their life in other videos, including one showing details of their wedding — which prompted fans to ask about how Miles proposed to her.

Two days later, she revealed that they had traveled on a safari in South Africa for the proposal.

Keleigh is sitting at 243k followers at the time of writing, but it won’t be surprising if we see that grow in the coming days.

If you’re interested in more news surrounding ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — check out our hub. Otherwise, take a peek at the latest mainstream celebrity who just joined TikTok.