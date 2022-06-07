Ludwig explains why he slashed price of his YouTube channel memberships

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren has revealed the reasoning behind slashing the price of his YouTube channel memberships two weeks after lowering them to just one dollar.

One of the features of YouTube Gaming is the ability to change the price of your channel memberships to whatever you prefer, between $0.99 and $99.99.

Ludwig announced on May 26, 2022, that he had slashed his price to the least possible amount he can charge (although he has to keep gifted memberships at $4.99). This prompted Twitch streamers to call on the Amazon-owned platform to create a similar structure for their subs.

Now, the popular YouTuber has explained exactly why he decided to slash the price for his memberships in a recent video.

Ludwig explains why he lowered YouTube membership price

In his recent Mogul Mail video, Ludwig shared his thoughts on Twitch subathons before simply saying that he would never run a ‘memberthon’ on YouTube because it’s “boring.”

“In fact, I just changed the price of all my subscribers from five dollars to one dollar,” Ahgren explained. “Which is like the lowest you can make it because I think it’s still cool when people have badges and cool emotes and they can feel a part of the community.

“But, I don’t want to be viewer funded anymore, you know what I mean? I feel like this is where I should be taking all the money from corporations instead of from the average person who isn’t making as much as I am. I don’t know why I should be the reverse robin hood.”

(Topic starts at 5:21 in the video)

Ludwig also gave a PSA to members of his community, because over 6,000 of them are still paying the $4.99 price for gifted memberships to his channel. This is likely because they were gifted subs that were set to renew every month after the gift, which retained their gifted sub price.

