Who is Hasbulla? The ‘Mini Khabib’ who’s taking over TikTok - Dexerto

TikToker and Instagram blogger Hasbulla Magomedov quickly garnered a huge presence on Instagram and TikTok for his child-like appearance, but who is the 18-year-old content creator? Here’s everything you need to know about the rising TikTok star.

Hasbulla, who’s become known as ‘Mini Khabib’ after fellow Russian and retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has had multiple clips amass millions of views going into 2021.

His account ‘hasbulla_’ on instagram started posting videos featuring Hasbulla in November 2020, with numerous clips getting hundreds of thousands of views each.

From there, his fame has translated from IG to TikTok, where he’s since been appearing on a lot of people’s FYP as his following has grown.

What does Hasbulla usually post?

It seems Hasbulla’s crew are a part of the Russian combat sports scene, with a lot of videos seeing him spar off against other people about his size. He’s apparently become a cult figure within his local MMA communities in Russia.

Some of the videos like to show Hasbulla doing seemingly dangerous things, as his Instagram and TikTok following has come to expect from the online celeb.

Though he started out on Instagram, he’s been exploding on TikTok and has been enjoying his newfound fame.

Who is Hasbulla from TikTok?

Hasbulla is a trending TikToker and Instagram blogger from Makhachkala, Russia.

He’s believed to have a genetic disorder similar to dwarfism, although it’s unclear what specific condition he has. He measures over three-feet-tall, and has a higher pitch to his voice.

From the videos that have gone viral, Hasbulla partakes in antics that show him struggling with animals to showcasing the motorhead side of his hobbies.

Hasbulla’s viral video that launched TikTok, Insta fame

While he’s been getting viral on TikTok, Hasbulla has been a common face on Instagram where one video instantly made him a trending name.

On February 27, he published a clip that showed Hasbulla landing a right jab on his unsuspecting friends before promptly running away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 18 years (@hasbulla_)

Since then, he’s been getting more attention from online circles and has been trending with every MMA-centric video that goes out.

Hasbulla celebrity boxing match drama

Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik, a Russian entertainer reportedly with the same condition, have been feuding to the point where it seemed there was going to be a celebrity boxing match between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 18 years (@hasbulla_)

However, the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association came out to say the fight was “unethical.” It’s unclear if the two actually fought, but there are videos of them going at each other prior to the fight’s supposed date.

Expect to see more from Hasbulla on TikTok and trending pages since he’s been getting more traction online.

