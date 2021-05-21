Who is the girl from 'Don't Flirt With Him' TikTok? Behind the viral video - Dexerto

After seeing the ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok template so many times on the popular mobile app, you may be wondering about where it all started – and the answer to that comes in the form of the girl behind the uber viral trend.

As the months roll by, TikTok users will notice that some trends on the platform are just a flash in the pan, and others stick around for a long time.

One of the most popular in 2021 so far has, without a doubt, been the ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok, and we’re going to explore everything we know about the origin of the trend, with some hilarious examples.

Advertisement

What is the ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok?

The ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok trend all started because of one viral post. It shows a girl that flashes onto the screen, with a voiceover.

It says: “Don’t flirt with him,” followed by: “I’m not going to fli–” and then cuts to what’s usually a meme. Then, after the footage rolls, she replies: “Fu**ing hell”, and changes her mind.

It’s quite a smart template that makes the most of the short video length on TikTok, which is 15 seconds per clip, and 60 seconds at a time when stringing small posts together.

Who is the girl in the ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok?

If you’re wondering about the origins of the viral ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok meme, the creator is called Paige Madison Evans.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old content creator posts to both Instagram and TikTok regularly, and is an actress based out of Toronto, Canada.

For somebody with 1.1 million followers on TikTok, she boasts over 23 million likes at the time of writing – creating many other successful templates since the ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok went viral. They pretty much all follow the same style, too, with small text added to the videos and facial reactions.

Original ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikTok video

You may be wondering about where you can find the original TikTok as well, to see where it all begun.

Luckily for you, we’ve embedded it below so you can check it out!

Advertisement

The post has racked up over 13 million likes alone, since being posted back in March 2021, and has given many meme pages the perfect template.

Best ‘Don’t Flirt With Him’ TikToks

As is the case with any TikTok that turns into a meme template for the internet to play around with, a number of spinoffs have been created – some of which are hilarious.

The compilation below – from YouTube channel OUTSTANDERS – shows lots of users giving it a crack!

That’s everything you need to know about one of TikTok’s biggest trends in 2021 – hopefully there will be more to come!

For more TikTok news, check out our news page here.