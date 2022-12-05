Who is Dimensions Floor on TikTok? Tron Welborn situation explained

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Those active on TikTok may have heard the name Dimensions Floor before, whose real name is Tron Welborn. But who is he? Here’s everything we know.

With over a billion monthly users on the app, there’s no hiding the fact that TikTok has a wide variety of creators uploading content to the platform.

One of those people is Tron Welborn, also known as Dimensions Floor on TikTok, who shared his videos with thousands of people.

That is until he was arrested at the beginning of 2022 after threatening to shoot up a local school as well as his place of work.

Who is Dimensions Floor on TikTok?

At the time of writing, Dimensions Floor does not have an active TikTok account. An account donning his name has amassed over 200,000 followers on the app, though

It’s unknown who owns the account; the last video was uploaded in September 2022. The video shows Dimension jumping off his couch during a TikTok Live stream.

Most of his videos involve him jumping onto the floor while holding a random toy and screaming, “woo!”

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, arrested Tron Wellborn in January 2022 after he uploaded a series of videos allegedly threatening to “shoot up” his local school and the place he worked at the time.

Since then, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter have banned his accounts. According to a video posted by a dimension fan account, his girlfriend said the judge ruled that Tron can not post on TikTok or YouTube anymore.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether Dimensions Floor is still in jail for the threat charges. We’ll be sure to update this article if any more information becomes available.