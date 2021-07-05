Who is Delaney Wilson? Babysitter’s Little Mermaid cover goes viral on TikTok

A video of an 18-year-old babysitter, Delaney Wilson, singing ‘Part of Your World’ from the Little Mermaid has gone viral and viewed over 12 million times on TikTok.

Wilson, who was at work, did not know she was being recorded by her boss Nicki Marie while she sang the song. ‘Part of Your World’ is one of the most popular songs from the 1989 film “The Little Mermaid” and is now considered a Disney classic.

We’ve all sung in the shower, in the car, and definitely when we’ve thought we’re alone but never as good as this.

Marie captioned the video “So happy you’re in our world” and tagged Wilson’s TikTok account. In the video, Marie says that she has been trying to “encourage her to put her voice out more” but Wilson gets conscious “about the way she looks in her videos”.

In a very wholesome ending, Wilson finishes singing the song while Marie captions it “but all I see is beauty”.

Marie’s reason for posting the video seems to be to show Wilson “some love” and help her build her confidence in singing. Marie said she was “blown away to tears” the first time she heard Wilson sing in an interview with Inside Edition.

The video now seems to be gaining traction outside TikTok with it trending on Google on July 5. It’s possible that this exposure for Wilson might lead to a record contract of some sort.

Who can forget the yodeling kid from Walmart who went viral back in 2018? Well, Mason Ramsey went on to sign with Big Loud, and his first single ‘Famous” charted in both the US and the UK.

It wouldn’t be the first time TikTok launched a music career either. Olivia Rodrigo, behind hit singles ‘good 4 u‘ and ‘drivers license’, became an overnight sensation after the latter song became part of an insanely viral TikTok trend.

Other Tiktokers such as Jaden Hossler, Nessa Barrett, and Dixie D’Amelio all made the transition from social media stars to music artists.

What’s ‘Part of Your World’ about?

‘Part of Your World’ is sung by the Little Mermaid’s protagonist, Ariel towards the beginning of the film.

The lyrics are about Ariel’s wish to live amongst humans on land and be human.