Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U sparks TikTok trend with viral tributes - Dexerto

After Drivers License broke records, Olivia Rodrigo is back with pop-rock anthem Good 4 U, and she’s blowing up TikTok once again as creators like Mads Lewis and Olivia Ponton pay tribute.

18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo is a singer and actress who first made her Disney channel debut with the show Bizaardvark, and then later went on to star in a leading role as part of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo’s original song ‘Driver’s License’ went viral in January 2021, skyrocketing to the top of the US iTunes sales charts the very next day after its release and even being praised by the likes of Taylor Swift.

The song’s heartbreaking lyrics and emotional vocals aren’t the only reason ‘Driver’s License’ has many fans believing the song hints at the breakup between Rodrigo and her Disney co-star Joshua Bassett, and even throws subtle shade toward actress Sabrina Carpenter, who some believed was getting close with Bassett in a romantic way.

Following the song’s success, Olivia has now released a new track ahead of her debut album called Good 4 U which has already reached incredible popularity since coming out on May 14; so much so that TikTok’s biggest stars are posting their own impressive tributes.

Several TikTokers have created their own mini music videos, such as Anna Sitar who posted a high-quality video of her version, writing lipstick on a mirror and angrily lipsyncing, complete with expert transitions and even a loop.

Issey Maloney created a version where she emulated the emotions of the song with makeup running down her face clipped with a video of her dressed up, with the caption “POV: he got the girl you were worried about.”

Olivia Ponton also made her own version using the Vintage DV filter which is also being widely used alongside Rodrigo’s hit with other creators such as Jordan Beckham and model Alexis Ren doing the same.

Meanwhile, creator Adam Wright edited together a mashup of Good 4 U and Paramore’s iconic Misery Business which has also gone viral, prompting creators like Mads Lewis to post their own versions of a music video.

With Good 4 U rapidly becoming another TikTok hit, it seems as though Olivia’s presence on the app certainly has staying power and her fans cannot wait for her album to finally come out.