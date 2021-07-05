Addison Rae roasted for “stealing” from Black TikTokers and hanging with Kardashians

TikTok influencer Addison Rae has been accused of “stealing Black culture” by Dulcé Sloan on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show, as the comedian joked about her appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

The clip was part of a wider discussion of the Black creator dance boycott on TikTok over their dances not being properly credited by top influencers.

Rae is one of the biggest influencers on the social media platform at number three with over 81 million followers.

Roy Wood Jr who was also hosting with Sloan started the discussion about Rae: “The white girl went on the late-night show doing all the black dances and the black dancers never got credited.

“So they had to bring the black dancers on like a week later, being like ‘hey, sorry about that. These were the ones that actually did the thing'”.

Addison Rae called out on Trevor Noah’s show

Topic starts at 3:41

Sloan went on to name Rae as the person they were talking about. Sloan also discussed Rae’s friendship with Kardashians, accusing them also of appropriating Black culture saying: “It is interesting that the girl that was stealing black culture was with the people that be stealing black culture”.

“I guess she wanted to do a masterclass on how to steal from black culture”, Sloan joked.

Rae had previously appeared in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kourtney Kardashian featured on Rae’s podcast. The Kardashians have long been accused of appropriating Black culture, too.

Wood Jr then joked that Sloan was being “saucy today”. Sloan then replied it “just makes sense. You study at the feet of the master”.

What is the TikTok strike by Black creators about?

Due to a lack of credit by White influencers on the platform, black creators went on “strike” and refused to create new trends in June 2021.

This has involved not doing dances to songs in order to highlight what they bring to the social media platform but is often undervalued by creators.

With one song in particular ‘Thot S**t’ by Megan Thee Stallion, Black creators refused to dance to the song in order to see what white TikTokers would do instead.