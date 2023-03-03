Who has been voted off Survivor 44? All eliminated contestants

Several castaways have already been voted off or pulled from Survivor 44. Here are all the contestants that have been eliminated so far in the series.

Survivor 44 tests 18 strangers over 26 days as they fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other for the title of Sole Survivor and the million dollar prize.

Traditionally, castaways are only eliminated by voting, but in a particularly brutal season we have already seen several contestants get injured – and one has needed to be medically evacuated.

Here are all the contestants who have been eliminated from Survivor 44 so far.

Who has been voted off Survivor 44?

YouTube: ET Canada

Bruce Perreault

Not a vote off, but Bruce was the first contestant to be medically evacuated. On the first day of Survivor, Bruce participated in the first challenge of the season, which required contestants to crawl under and over a wooden structure.

Article continues after ad

But Bruce gashed his head into a wooden pole, bleeding so much that he eventually lost consciousness. While the medical team was able to stabilize Bruce to the point that he was able to rejoin his tribe, later in the day Bruce began to complain of head pain and was medically evacuated.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

YouTube: ET Canada

Maddy Pomilla

Maddy was a shocking exit in the first episode, as she was voted out at Tribal Council… but in a very unconventional way.

After the Ratu tribe lost their first challenge, Maddy and several others began to target Brandon as he confessed that he had found both a Hidden Immunity Idol and a fake one.

Article continues after ad

But Brandon played his Hidden Immunity Idol at that very first vote, negating Maddy and her alliance’s votes, making her the first eliminated contestant.

You can follow more of our Survivor coverage here.