Who are the Williams Twins on TikTok? NFL star Micah Parsons caught ‘shooting his shot’

The Williams Twins are quickly becoming two of the most popular names on TikTok, gaining mass appeal as well as attention from NFL stars thanks to their content.

TikTok has become a huge stepping stone for aspiring content creators to make names for themselves. The likes of Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio have become out-and-out celebrities thanks to their huge TikTok popularity, using it to further their growth.

Addison Rae, for example, has an album in the works as well as appearing in the upcoming Netflix hit film He’s All That.

While the Williams twins might not be on the same level of popularity just yet, they’re garnering some serious interest and are growing by the day.

Advertisement

Who are the Williams Twins?

The Williams Twins are two sisters (twins, obviously) called Ciaron and Cian from New Jersey, who regularly post dancing and lip-sync videos to TikTok together.

They’ve amassed over 600,000 followers and are growing rapidly, and it surely won’t be long before we see them in the millions.

Making them even more popular is a comment left by an NFL player, though, who is now claiming he was “hacked.”

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons shoots his shot

One fan the Williams Twins seem to have pulled in is the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons was caught red-handed, telling the women that he would “take both of y’all,” followed by a smirking emoji.

Advertisement

Micah Parsons really out here pic.twitter.com/GDaLJ1R2Mt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 4, 2021

This was quickly picked up by fans and critics alike online, but Parsons said in a now-deleted tweet that his TikTok was hacked, calling the original tweet “shameful!”

Related News

Micah Parsons caught in 4K and deleting tweets? Thought he wasn’t afraid of the double team but turns out he got washed in the play pic.twitter.com/zVOJAFn0p2 — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) August 4, 2021

This will definitely help the Williams Twins grow on TikTok, especially among football fans looking to figure out who Parsons was talking about.

The Williams Twins might not be the biggest names on TikTok right now, but they definitely seem to be getting some attention, and they could be next up.