Where to buy TikTok’s pig toy: ‘Anti-stress’ doll goes viral

TikTok’s latest viral fad is a squishy pig toy that’s helping some users deal with their stress. Here’s where you can purchase the toy for yourself.

TikTok has a well-recognized penchant for starting the internet’s next big crazes. From popular dances to pasta recipes and more, there’s nothing that TikTok can’t make a viral hit out of.

In fact, a whole host of products have kicked off thanks to the video-sharing app, which has caused dresses and handbags to sell out both online and in retail stores the world over.

Now, another product is taking social media by storm… and it’s incredibly satisfying to watch it in action.

TikTok’s squishy ‘anti-stress’ pig toy goes viral

If you’ve been scrolling your ‘For You Page’ any time recently, you may have come across a few videos of people playing with a super-squishy doll in the shape of a pig.

These often-humorous clips show people punching the pig and even dropping it from a tall height to watch it ‘splat’ on the ground in an oddly satisfying way.

The toy has been touted to help relieve stress, somewhat like a stress ball, or as a stimulation trinket — or even an ASMR tool to help you get those tingly sensations.

Where to buy TikTok’s viral squishy pig toy

But where can you purchase one for yourself? Well, we had a look around the internet and found out that you can pick up your own punchable piggy at Porky Splash, which has its very own TikTok account advertising the toy.

PorkySplash.com This squishy pig toy is taking over TikTok.

Right now, the pig is available for $24.95 USD (or £19.55 GBP) — although this is a sale price, as the regular cost is listed at $45.99 (£35.99 GBP).

However, there are also a slew of similar toys all over Amazon at cheaper prices… although we can’t guarantee they’ll have the same squishy effect as seen in all the TikTok videos.

This is just the latest fad to take over TikTok after an “infinite water hack” sparked some serious debate on the platform.