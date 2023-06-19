Man splits viewers with viral Walmart “infinite water hack”

A man on TikTok has left viewers split after revealing an infinite water hack at Walmart that has gone quite viral since it was uploaded.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no shortage of life hacks going viral on the platform.

From a viral McDonald’s “burger salad” hack to ways to make your money go further at Five Guys and a way to make your air conditioning more effective, the possibilities are endless.

A man on TikTok has gone viral with yet another life hack by turning Walmart’s water bottles into an infinite supply.

Walmart infinite water hack goes viral on TikTok

Uploaded on June 17, TikToker tripsti7’s video has been viewed over four million times with thousands of comments from viewers.

“Little life hack. Go to Walmart and buy their purified drinking water. Read the back, it says ‘return the package for replacement or money back.’ It doesn’t say if unsatisfied, it doesn’t say if you don’t like the product,” he explained.

“What you do is drink all the bottles, save them, go to Walmart and they’ll give you more.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not this is a real trick, users are split on whether or not they are willing to take advantage of it.

“My anxiety won’t let me walk in there with empty bottles and ask someone to replace them because the bottle says so,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Bro found an infinite water hack…”

While a third viewer claims that she had a guy do a similar hack with steaks: “Former CSM -we had a guy do this with steaks, we honored it and he got free steaks all the time, anything WM brand/manufactured by WM.”

For other TikTok viral life hacks, check out how one woman managed to get free Domino’s pizza.