When is AOC streaming on Twitch again? - Dexerto

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke records with her debut Twitch stream as she laughed and bumbled her way through Among Us and the internet couldn’t get enough. Now the question on everyone’s lips is, when will AOC stream again?

It wasn’t the biggest individual stream Twitch has ever seen ⁠— that honor remains with Ninja and Drake ⁠— but Ocasio-Cortez, fondly nicknamed AOC, came awfully close when she went live on Oct. 28 for more than 439k eager viewers.

The huge stream, backed by AOC’s desire to “sell the vote” to gamers, scribed the US representative into Twitch’s history books. It also left the internet hungry for more ⁠— AOC’s bubbly personality and funny wit had endeared her to millions.

The question then is, when will AOC make her triumphant return? Her channel is already one of the fastest-growing personal platforms, alongside Brazillian superstar Neymar Jr, but she hasn’t actually gone live for more than two weeks.

Fair call too, we here at Dexerto say. She had a representative seat to defend ⁠— which she did ⁠— and now AOC has finally turned her eyes back to Twitch.

AOC teases second Twitch stream

The internet at large has been baying for AOC to hit that “go live” button again sooner rather than later. Now her electoral race is won, she seems just as keen; she may just “need a nap” before she settles in for the Twitch grind.

“I’ll do it again soon,” the US representative tweeted after being asked when she’d be back, adding she would “need a nap” after her campaign. She also called for ideas, writing, “Feel free to drop ideas/people for the next stream though.”

Her plan, AOC confirmed, was to return for her second Twitch stream “this week, or next,” once the ongoing presidential race has come to a close.

Last time, Ocasio-Cortez streamed mid-week, on a Tuesday. If, for whatever reason, that suits her schedule again this time around, that would mean we could see the US rep’s next Twitch broadcast on Tuesday, November 10.

I’ll do it again soon, but I need a nap. Maybe this week or next https://t.co/NmZTZXTPCy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2020

What will AOC play? League, Among Us, Fall Guys

AOC hasn’t yet revealed what games she’s going to add to her Twitch repertoire in ‘stream 2’ either, or if she’ll even branch out from Among Us. Last time she paired up with fellow US rep Ilhan Omar, Pokimane, and more on InnerSloth’s smash-hit.

The New York politician could also try her hand at League of Legends on-stream. Pokimane said she would “be here anytime [AOC] needed,” to which Ocasio-Cortez suggested LoL.

“League duo bot?! Except I haven’t played in months, I’m gonna be real bad,” AOC joked on Twitter in reply to Pokimane. “Maybe Among Us again, for a bit.”

League duo bot?! Except I haven’t played in months I’m gonna be real bad. Maybe Among Us again for a bit 🤣 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2020

A League of Legends stream certainly makes sense; Pokimane first made her name on LoL, and AOC is a self-confessed League lover, though she says she’s not played it “a whole lot.”

She must have played a bit at least, though, because on Nov. 14 ⁠— a month after revealing she was Bronze V ⁠— she shared on Instagram she had been promoted to Silver IV, one whole ranked tier higher. That’s some serious grinding!

The 31-year-old mainly plays Sona, Janna, Lux, and Morgana, and is “working on Lulu” to add to her champ pool; Pokimane will have to play ADC if they duo queue.

AOC has yet to confirm exactly when she’ll be going live, however, or what games she’ll be playing. Once Ocasio-Cortez does reveal those details ⁠— and who she might be playing with ⁠— Dexerto will be sure to let you know!

If you want to join the 720,000+ fans who have already followed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitch, head to her profile: you’ll be alerted when she’s live.