 When is AOC streaming on Twitch again? - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

When will AOC stream again? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez teases Twitch return

Published: 6/Nov/2020 5:36 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 5:37

by Isaac McIntyre
AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez smiling next to Twitch logo.
CNN / Twitch

Share

AoC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke records with her debut Twitch stream as she laughed and bumbled her way through Among Us and the internet couldn’t get enough. Now the question on everyone’s lips is, when will AOC stream again?

It wasn’t the biggest individual stream Twitch has ever seen ⁠— that honor remains with Ninja and Drake ⁠— but Ocasio-Cortez, fondly nicknamed AOC, came awfully close when she went live on Oct. 28 for more than 439k eager viewers.

The huge stream, backed by AOC’s desire to “sell the vote” to gamers, scribed the US representative into Twitch’s history books. It also left the internet hungry for more ⁠— AOC’s bubbly personality and funny wit had endeared her to millions.

The question then is, when will AOC make her triumphant return? Her channel is already one of the fastest-growing personal platforms, alongside Brazillian superstar Neymar Jr, but she hasn’t actually gone live for more than two weeks.

Fair call too, we here at Dexerto say. She had a representative seat to defend ⁠— which she did ⁠— and now AOC has finally turned her eyes back to Twitch.

AOC playing Among Us on Twitch.
Twitch: AOC
AOC has confirmed she’ll be back on Twitch “soon.”

AOC teases second Twitch stream

The internet at large has been baying for AOC to hit that “go live” button again sooner rather than later. Now her electoral race is won, she seems just as keen; she may just “need a nap” before she settles in for the Twitch grind.

“I’ll do it again soon,” the US representative tweeted after being asked when she’d be back, adding she would “need a nap” after her campaign. She also called for ideas, writing, “Feel free to drop ideas/people for the next stream though.”

Her plan, AOC confirmed, was to return for her second Twitch stream “this week, or next,” once the ongoing presidential race has come to a close.

Last time, Ocasio-Cortez streamed mid-week, on a Tuesday. If, for whatever reason, that suits her schedule again this time around, that would mean we could see the US rep’s next Twitch broadcast on Tuesday, November 10.

What will AOC play? League, Among Us, Fall Guys

AOC hasn’t yet revealed what games she’s going to add to her Twitch repertoire in ‘stream 2’ either, or if she’ll even branch out from Among Us. Last time she paired up with fellow US rep Ilhan Omar, Pokimane, and more on InnerSloth’s smash-hit.

The New York politician could also try her hand at League of Legends on-stream. Pokimane said she would “be here anytime [AOC] needed,” to which Ocasio-Cortez suggested LoL.

“League duo bot?! Except I haven’t played in months, I’m gonna be real bad,” AOC joked on Twitter in reply to Pokimane. “Maybe Among Us again, for a bit.”

A League of Legends stream certainly makes sense; Pokimane first made her name on LoL, and AOC is a self-confessed League lover, though she says she’s not played it “a whole lot.”

She must have played a bit at least, though, because on Nov. 14 ⁠— a month after revealing she was Bronze V ⁠— she shared on Instagram she had been promoted to Silver IV, one whole ranked tier higher. That’s some serious grinding!

The 31-year-old mainly plays Sona, Janna, Lux, and Morgana, and is “working on Lulu” to add to her champ pool; Pokimane will have to play ADC if they duo queue.

AOC's second Twitch stream could be another record-breaking broadcast.
YouTube: RuPauls
AOC’s second Twitch stream could be another record-breaking broadcast.

AOC has yet to confirm exactly when she’ll be going live, however, or what games she’ll be playing. Once Ocasio-Cortez does reveal those details ⁠— and who she might be playing with ⁠— Dexerto will be sure to let you know!

If you want to join the 720,000+ fans who have already followed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitch, head to her profile: you’ll be alerted when she’s live.

Entertainment

VTuber Projekt Melody unbanned by Twitch after rebuking DMCA claim

Published: 6/Nov/2020 1:01

by Theo Salaun
projekt melody twitch
Twitter, @ProjektMelody / Twitch

Share

Twitch

The Projekt Melody VTuber saga with Twitch continues to develop, as, following a thorough rebuttal, the platform has rescinded their ban just over a day after levying it against the AI streamer.

Projekt Melody is inherently an interesting character with intriguing legal paramaters, as a Twitch streamer that is an AI VTuber, who was designed by someone other than the eventual IP owner. The intelligence is artificial, the body is virtual, and, as it turns out, that means the original designer of the character could pressure Twitch into destroying the entire channel with a set of DMCA filings.

Next, the channel, which boasted nearly 300,000 followers and was ranked as one of the top 50 most-watched English-speaking “Just Chatting” streams, was un-partnered and banned indefinitely. And, as has become obvious, this was caused by a DMCA filing by the original designer of the virtual character.

Now, Twitch has apparently unbanned Projekt Melody following a thorough rebuttal in which the streamer brought out all of the receipts. In their claims, they indicate that DigitrevX had ceded IP ownership candidly before trying to change agreements and obtain more money for their creation.

projektmelody twitch dmca
Twitter, @ProjektMelody
The DMCA filing against Projekt Melody.

As shown in a screenshot, Projekt Melody’s channel was taken down because of an “infringing content” filing from DigitrevX’s email. But this has been successfully refuted by the streamer, as they responded with a thorough bashing of DigitrevX’s behavior and allegations.

As the timeline goes, DigitrevX created the Projekt Melody virtual persona for $5,000. This was proven with screenshots of the invoice and eventual payments, before going into the IP ownership discussion.

In one particularly damning example, the channel’s owner proves that the IP was under their ownership, with text from DigitrevX directly.

projekt melody digitrevx
Twitter, @ProjektMelody
Projekt Melody’s conversation with DigitrevX, in which the IP ownership is discussed.

While Projekt Melody’s Twitlonger continues to explain how things got to this point and how disastrous the relationship between original artist and current IP owner became, those points are unimportant to the DMCA filing.

I’m lucky enough to have a career that I absolutely love with supportive and redonkulous friends, and he is trying to take all that away, even though I paid him for my body.” As Projekt Melody explains, this is an uncomfortable situation but the payment was made and the IP was transferred.

It appears this argument holds weight, as the streamer has been reinstated on Twitch (although their partnership has yet to be). Situations like this will be interesting to monitor moving forward as more and more VTubers emerge.