What is view botting on Twitch?

View botting on Twitch can be a tempting method to boost one’s brand, but is also an illegitimate way to manipulate the site’s algorithms.

With so many streamers on Twitch, some have resorted to nefarious means in order to gain a competitive advantage against the competition.

Several streamers have either been the victim of, or have use a method called’ view botting’ to increase their engagement on the Twitch platform.

But what exactly is view botting? Here’s a breakdown of the concept.

The meaning of view botting on Twitch

The simplest way to explain the concept of view botting is by going over Twitch’s very own definition of the term.

Simply put, view botting on Twitch is “the practice of artificially inflating a live view count” in order to make one’s viewership stats look higher than they really are. This can include using bots to open up live streams and, in turn, increase the viewership numbers of a particular Twitch channel. Essentially, view botting makes it look like you have more viewers than you actually do.

The issue with view botting is that, through this method, one can unfairly gain an advantage, as the algorithms tend to promote channels with higher engagements and views than lower ones.

View botting has become a controversial topic in recent years, and even large streamers are not exempt from accusations of using this approach.

Back in 2018, former G4 host Kevin Pereira was banned from Twitch after he admitted to using bots to increase viewership on his livestreams.

Another example of this came years later in June 2023, when Mizkif was accused of using bots after his streams became infested with them. Mizkif maintained he had no involvement with the view botting.

Twitch’s policies prohibit the usage of view botting on the platform and can apply sanctions onto anyone that is caught using artificial software in order to boost viewership and followers. However, it won’t punish anyone that has been hit by view bots, so long as the individual is not responsible for the action.