Trainwrecks claims “90 out of 100” top Twitch streamers are viewbotting

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

In an on-stream conversation, Trainwrecks revealed that he’s “under the impression” that 90 out of Twitch’s top 100 streamers are “blatantly viewbotting”.

Trainwrecks is one of the most viewed streamers on Twitch. The combination of his amount of hours streamed and consistently high viewership in 2022 has put him near the top of the platform in terms of watch time.

As such, Trainwrecks is a highly influential voice on Twitch, and has even revealed his plans to move to a livestreaming platform called Kick that would allow him to continue his gambling streams.

In a recent on-stream conversation, the streamer admitted that he thinks “90 out of 100” top 100 streamers on Twitch are viewbotting.

Article continues after ad

Trainwrecks claims Twitch top 100 streamers are viewbotting

Trainwrecks made a series of claims that other streamers in the top 100 on Twitch are viewbotting, and that it’s a serious issue on Twitch.

And, while he did claim to be confident in these claims, he also conceded that it could be “some skitzo delusional s***” mid-explanation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m under the impression, confidently, that, in the top 100, at least 90 out of 100 are not only blatantly viewbotting, but we’re talking massively viewbotting. Cause you can’t tell at that point, right?” He continued, with the concession that he could be wrong about this, to explain why it all “makes sense”.

Article continues after ad

“For the longest time, I sat there thinking, ‘Why are these streamers with my viewership average or higher than me by 20-30 thousand, why are they sitting there so worried about me?”

He’d go on to claim that him and Summit1G were the only ones out of the top 100 that maintained a “99% logged in viewership average”, whereas, according to Trainwrecks, the other top 100 streamers only maintained “45% logged in accounts to 85% logged in accounts” when it came to their overall average.

Train explained that “Twitch is not user friendly when you’re logged out, especially on mobile”, and claimed that this could mean other streamers “aren’t the size the actually are.”