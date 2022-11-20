What is TikTok’s viral ‘Who is she’ trend?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTokers are going viral by showing off their glow-ups using the ‘Who is she sound’ that’s blowing up on the app as part of a viral trend.

Short-from video platform TikTok is home to countless different trends and challenges, with some of them inspired by the range of filters available on the app, and others by viral sounds and audios which take over For You Pages across the world.

One trend that has been particularly popular in the latter half of 2022, sees users sharing their glow-ups using the ‘Who is she’ sound which has been blowing up on the app.

Article continues after ad

The song is by I Monster, and has had over 230,000 videos made with it, with many of those videos being a part of the glow-up trend.

In this trend, users will share an old video or picture of them to the sound of the first ‘Who is she,’ and then the screen goes black for a moment. After this, the TikToker will include several more up to date videos and images of them, to show how big their glow-up was.

While many show a before and after that are years apart, other have used the trend to show more recent transformations including anything such as hair, fashion, and more.

Article continues after ad

“Now that’s a glow up,” one user wrote on content creator Lexi Rivera’s post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I refuse to believe that’s the same person,” said another.

Videos taking part in this trend using the ‘Who is she’ sound have been garnering millions of views and likes on the platform, with many viewers astonished by the transformations some TikTokers are revealing.

The trend has been particularly popular throughout October and November, and it looks like there could be more interest as the weeks go on, with more users encountering the trend and wanting to show how they’ve changed over the years.