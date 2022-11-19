What is TikTok’s viral ‘frog in my hand’ prank?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTok users are pranking their family and friends using an imaginary frog, flea, or other small creature in their hand, with the trend garnering millions of views.

Everyone loves a good prank, and TikTok has seen a number of them go viral over the years, with people using anything from bizarre sounds to filters and effects in order to trick their family and friends, leading to hilarious results.

The latest prank trend to take over the app is being dubbed by some as the ‘frog in my hand’ prank. As the name suggests, this involves someone getting a family member or friend to imagine there’s a small frog, or another tiny creature like a flea, or a fly in their hand.

Article continues after ad

They begin by telling the other person that there’s a frog in their hand, and that it’s going to jump three times. They move their eyes up and down, ‘watching,’ the frog jump, before saying that it got too hot, and asking the other person to hold the frog’s ‘coat.’

They then watch the imaginary frog jump three more times, before asking the other person whether they believe there’s really a frog in their hand. The person will usually answer ‘no,’ to which the one doing the prank will respond something to the effect of, ‘then why are you holding its coat?’

Article continues after ad

Many users have gone viral with their videos trying this harmless prank on their friends and family, garnering millions of views, including social media star Charli D’Amelio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As mentioned above, if you want to try this prank on someone, you don’t necessarily have to say the creature is a frog, as different versions of this trend are going viral, including one with a flea, and one with a fly.

The prank is continuing to pick up traction on TikTok as videos including it spreads across people’s For You Pages.