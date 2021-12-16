What is TikTok Live Studio? How to download and use new streaming software

TikTok is testing new streaming software called TikTok Live Studio, which allows users to stream directly to TikTok using other devices like their computer or games console.

Live streaming has long been a staple feature of many social media platforms, with fans loving the ability to connect with their favorite creators in real-time, interacting with a huge range of personalities.

TikTok users are able to discover live streams on the app via their For You Page, and they can also follow creators to keep up to date with their latest streams, finding them directly from their profile.

It seems that the platform is now looking to expand its live-streaming capabilities, as they are now testing new streaming software called TikTok Live Studio.

TikTok Live Studio

TikTok Live Studio is a Windows program that allows users to log into their TikTok account and live stream using different devices, including their computer and games console.

The software allows for more customization than is available on the app with various capture options, though as the feature has not been fully launched, the current tools remain basic.

TikTok has launched its own streaming software for their platform. pic.twitter.com/BMWZAkjLIu — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) December 15, 2021

How to download TikTok Live Studio

As this feature is currently only in a test period, unfortunately not everyone is going to have access. TikTok explained that it’s only available in a “handful of western markets for a few thousand users.”

It also currently appears as though the software is only available for Windows desktop users.

To see if you are eligible, head to the download link and follow the on-screen instructions to download the software if you are given the option.

There’s no guarantee that the software will eventually be opened up on a global scale, as it entirely depends on the success of the test period, but if it proves to be a popular feature there’s a chance it could be rolled out to more regions in the future.