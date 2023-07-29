What is the ‘you’re my bird’ trend on TikTok?

The latest trend to make its rounds on TikTok involves people writing “you’re my bird” on their videos. Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is popular for being a hotbed for trends that morph, evolve, and spread rapidly, with new ones constantly popping up and taking over people’s For You Pages across the world.

Over the years, the platform has seen a huge variety of different trends go viral, from popular dances and lip-syncing videos, to easy recipes and useful life hacks.

Article continues after ad

The most recent fad that users are loving is being dubbed as the ‘you’re my bird’ trend, and it’s racking up thousands of views on the video app. Here’s everything to know about it.

What is the ‘you’re my bird’ TikTok trend?

The wholesome trend sees users posting photos of themselves with a friend, partner, family member or loved one along with the writing “you’re my bird,” as part of a slideshow.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is often accompanied by slow, emotional music in the background, heightening the feelings of intimacy, as the second photo reads: “Your what?”

Article continues after ad

On the third and final page, a picture shows a male sculpture saying “I can’t do this anymore,” only to be reassured by a bird replying: “Yes you can.”

The famous bronze statue depicts a small metal bird flying and lifting a man off the ground with its two feet. If someone tags you and says “you’re my bird,” they are essentially saying that you are the person who uplifts them when they are down, and gives them strength when they need it the most.

Article continues after ad

Although this heartwarming trend is very new, it has taken TikTok by storm, and viewers are absolutely loving it. As it continues to spread, now would be the perfect time to jump on the trend and express your gratitude for someone special in your life.