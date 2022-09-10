What is the viral “it’s a problem when I do it” TikTok trend?

TikTokers are going viral with their videos participating in the “it’s a problem when I do it” trend, with users loving the opportunity to put their own spin on it. Here’s everything to know about this popular trend.

TikTok continues to be the number one place people go to in order to explore the latest trends that are sweeping the internet, with new ones popping up on the app on a near-constant basis.

Many of these trends are inspired by the huge selection of effects and sounds that are available, often combining them to create a wildly popular meme format.

One of the latest trends to take over people’s For You Pages in August and September is based on the song ‘Back End’ by Finesse2Tymes, specifically the lyrics, “It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it.”

Users participating in the trend lip sync along to these lyrics, while using the viral ‘Police Runner’ filter, which green-screens the user’s head onto the body of an animated person running away from a police car.

Creators have used it to make fun moments of hypocrisy from the people around them, joking about all the things that they ‘aren’t allowed’ to do.

There has been a number of notable figures to have taken part in this popular trend, including MrBeast, Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall, and Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez.

These videos have been going super viral on the app, garnering millions of likes and views from users who are loving the combination of the filter and the song.

This isn’t the only police-themed filter to get attention on TikTok in 2022. In August, the ‘Locked Up’ filter, which green-screened people into the back of a police car, also went viral as part of its own trend.