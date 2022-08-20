How to do TikTok’s ‘Locked Up’ trend: Police car filter goes viral

TikTok users are going viral for their takes on the popular ‘Locked Up’ trend using the police car filter — here’s how to get the filter for yourself to join in with the trend.

There is a huge array of new trends going viral on TikTok every week, based on anything from a song that’s in the charts, to a bizarre recipe or food item.

Many of the platform’s most popular trends are based on the large selection of filters and effects that are available, consisting of beauty effects, green screen animations, and more.

The latest trend to take off on the app is being dubbed the ‘Locked Up’ trend by some, and is based on an effect that makes it appear as though the person filming is in the back of a police car.

To the tune of ‘Locked Up’ by Akon, users will sit in the back of the animated police car, and caption the video with the reason they would get arrested if something in particular was illegal.

One video that garnered over 100,000 likes had a dog sitting in the ‘car,’ along with the caption, “when you get arrested for biting everyone’s ankles.

How to get the police car filter on TikTok

While there are some filters you have to get from a third-party platform, the police car filter is readily available on TikTok, making it super easy to join in with this trend. To get the filter, simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Press the plus button to open the camera screen. In the bottom left, click ‘Effects.’ Tap the magnifying glass, and type ‘Police.’ Click the filter labeled ‘Police’ by JPhant. Point the camera at your face and position yourself inside the police car, before recording.

Once you’ve made your video, simply add a funny caption and post your clip. This trend is garnering hundreds of thousands of views across the platform as it continues to get more popular.