What is the viral 15-hour potato recipe on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTokers are loving a viral recipe for 15-hour potatoes, with many attempting to recreate the delicious-looking dish. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Short-form video platform TikTok is a hub of content for a whole range of different communities on the internet, with users constantly uploading videos about everything from fashion and beauty to comedy and trends.

Food content is a huge staple of the platform, with creators showcasing how to make their favorite recipes, both new and old, and sharing cooking tips with viewers.

One recipe that has gone viral on the app on a number of occasions is the ’15-hour potato’ dish, posted by Poppy O’Toole, a.k.a. poppycooks.

As the name suggests, the overall process of making this dish takes about 15 hours, and although the length of time might sound daunting, the end product is totally worth it.

The recipe involves thinly slicing potatoes, mixing them with melted beef drippings, and then layering the coated slices into a parchment paper-lined loaf pan.

Then, you bake the potatoes for about three hours until tender, after which, you compress the potatoes using cans or similar objects, and put it in the fridge to set for about 12 hours. You can then cut the potatoes into sections, and fry them in a deep fryer or pot until golden.

Poppy has garnered nearly three million likes for this recipe, which you can make too by following along with Poppy’s videos, and reading her suggested cooking/prep times in the comments

Many users have reported loving this viral recipe, and some have even made videos of their own showing their attempts at making the dish.

Although the recipe first went viral years ago, it continues to pop up on the app over time as more people discover Poppy’s 15-hour potatoes.