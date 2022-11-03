What is the red nail theory on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok users have been going viral for their videos talking about the ‘red nail theory’ — but what is it all about, and how does it apply to dating? Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

Social media platform TikTok has become a hotspot for creators across the world to talk about a range of different topics, including fashion, fitness, comedy, and more.

One topic that continues to generate conversation on the app is dating and relationships. People love sharing their weirdest first date stories as well as dating tips and more, in videos that can get millions of views and likes.

The ‘red nail theory’ is one topic that has garnered a lot of attention on TikTok, but the theory has received mixed reactions from viewers.

Explaining the theory, user girlbosstown reveals that every time she wears red nail polish, a guy comments on it, going on to add: “And then it hit me. In the 90s when we were growing up, women had red nails a lot, especially our moms. And I weirdly think guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their moms.”

Understandably, the theory has divided opinion on the app. Some have made videos reporting that they also have received an above-average amount of compliments when wearing red nails, with a few commenters saying that they were even going to try out red polish next.

Others, however, were less convinced. “Sigmund Freud wins every day,” said one commenter. “I think it’s just an easy color for them to notice,” said another.

Videos about the theory are continuing to garner hundreds of thousands of likes and views across the app as more people experiment with red nails, with commenters still split over whether there’s any legitimacy to the theory.