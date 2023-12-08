What is the “little red truck hauling a Christmas tree” trend on TikTok?

As Christmas comes closer, TikTok is getting into the festive spirit. However, one trend revolving around a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree has sparked confusion after going viral on the app.

Time to take down the fake spiderwebs and hang up your Halloween costume, Mariah Carey has officially defrosted.

As we’re all being forced into the Christmas spirit by doing festive DIYs, shopping for presents for loved ones, or donating to charity, videos have also started to pop up on social media of people wanting to share their festive cheer.

However, one of these types of videos has sparked confusion among some social media users, as TikTokers seem to have become obsessed with one specific type of Christmas decoration; the little red trucks hauling Christmas trees.

The hashtag #littleredtruckhaulingachristmastree has over 13.8 million views, with most videos referencing one specific video. But why are people suddenly so interested in little red trucks hauling Christmas trees?

What started the little red truck hauling a Christmas tree trend on TikTok?

On November 21, TikTok user mello_yoshi posted a video showing viewers all the Christmas decorations his mother had given him, and they all had an obvious theme.

“Yo, look at these Christmas decorations my mama got me,” he says in a festive video, which has been viewed over 16.8 million times and has over 2.9 million likes.

Mello shows off 13 Christmas decorations in his home of which 12 include a version of a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree (LRTHACT)

As he sips from a mug with an LRTHACT, the TikToker pans around a house that can best be described as a museum to this truck and that tree. We then land on a porcelain LRTHACT that lights up, followed by a welcome mat, and decorative hand towels.

“I got whatever this thing is, but it’s got a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree,” he exclaims as he shows viewers a spoon rest with an LRTHACT on it.

Since Mello posted his video, several other creators have come together to make LRTHACT a trend as they go out to stores to point out every item they can find with a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree on it while recreating Mello’s southern accent as they do.

This is not the only Christmas-related video that has gone viral on TikTok this year. Recently a grandmother went viral after sharing the mountain of presents she’d bought her grandchild for his first Christmas, and TikTok loved it.