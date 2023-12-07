TikToker criticized after signing charity Christmas gifts for kids

TikToker Btypep has been criticized for sharing his Angel tree shopping trip to donate presents to children, which he ended up signing.

Shopping for presents can be the most wonderful thing about Christmas for some, while others might only find it stressful or triggering.

To help those who are not able to buy their children Christmas presents this year, several large stores including Walmart have put up Angel Trees, where shoppers can pick a child to buy presents for and donate them anonymously to make their Christmas as magical as it should be.

TikToker Btypep, who has over 6.8 million followers on the platform, was one of many people who has shared his angel tree shopping on TikTok.

In the video, which was posted on December 5, Btypep is seen picking gifts for children from an Angel tree in Walmart with a neighbor, Sandy. Together, they picked out toys the children wanted, including drawing and craft kits, Lego kits, Hot Wheels, Nerf guns, and headphones.

While preparing to wrap up the gifts and deliver them to the angel tree boxes, Btypep told viewers that his neighbor had told him he should sign all of the gifts, which he was seen doing at the end of the video. However, viewers were quick to argue against this in the comments.

People argued that, since the angel tree gifts are usually given to parents or guardians to give to their children from Santa Claus, signing them spoils the magic.

One person commented: “most of the time Angel tree kids gifts are passed off as gifts from mom and dad… i wouldn’t sign any more maybe leave a card?”

“Don’t sign… it’s very arrogant. No offense, but you aren’t god, no need to sign the GIFTS,” a second person wrote.

However, some people also defended Btypep for signing the presents. One person wrote: “Lot of people saying don’t sign it. I say sign it. I guarantee that kid will never forget the kindness of a stranger.”

Btypep soon responded in the comments and followed up with a second Angel tree shopping video where he said: “I read through a lot of your comments on my last video, and I’ve never done this before, so I didn’t think to take into consideration that parents would be gifting these to their children as if it came from them or Santa, so I won’t be signing anything this time.”