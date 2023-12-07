Christmas gift for teachers goes viral for being “so simple”

A mom’s Christmas gift for her child’s teachers has gone viral for being “so simple,” with users taking to the comments with compliments.

Gifting the close acquaintances in your life a Christmas gift can be difficult, but necessary.

So when one mom felt the need to give her child’s teachers a Christmas gift, she tried to come up with an affordable and easy option.

TikTok has since reacted to her gift idea, saying it’s a “great idea.”

Article continues after ad

Teachers of TikTok strongly approve of mom’s Christmas gift idea

When mom Lau Bee thought of what to give her child’s teachers for Christmas, she came up with a “simple” gift idea.

Article continues after ad

Saying she’s done so for five years, Lau Bee buys plastic ornaments that can hold something on the inside of them.

She then gets a gift card to either Amazon or Target and places it inside the ornament with a handful of candies. Though she used mints last year, she used Hershey Kisses this year.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the gift idea is fairly affordable, as the ornament can be bought at either the Dollar Store or Hobby Lobby.

Viewers of Lau Bee’s Christmas gift for teachers have commented on her viral idea, calling it “perfection.”

And, “Such a cute idea! Something a teacher truly appreciates!”

Article continues after ad

There were also plenty of teachers who viewed Lau Bee’s video and said they’d love to be given the ornament with a gift card. One teacher even said she was “praying” her student’s parents saw the post.

Article continues after ad

And though it may not seem like a lot — a little giving goes a long way.