Grandma spoils grandson on his first Christmas and TikTok approves

A grandma spoiled her grandson on his first Christmas, and TikTok approves of her thoughtfulness.

Grandchildren are often the prized priority of a family, especially when they’ve just been born.

So when one Nanna was given the chance to spoil her grandson on his first Christmas, she jumped at the opportunity.

After showing TikTok her gift haul, the Nanna was praised for her graciousness.

Nanna’s many Christmas gifts for grandson influences TikTokers to want to do the same

Michi James, also known to her grandbaby as “Nanna,” took to TikTok to share with her viewers the load of gifts she bought for her grandson’s first Christmas.

Captioning her video, “Baby’s first Christmas,” James recorded the room full of presents for her “only” grandchild.

The plethora of items included toys, games, plush stuffed animals, clothes, and building blocks in the shape of zoo animals.

Her grandson was also in the video wearing a holiday-themed outfit that read, “Who needs Santa, I have Nanna.”

The great deal of gifts that the grandmother got for her grandson brought in plenty of comments, with many people applauding her for her ‘idea of Christmas.’

One viewer wrote, “Love this. I can’t wait to have a grandchild so I can do the same and spoil them.”

And, “Life is full of opportunities for everyone!! And it’s your choice at the end of the day. Spoil your loved ones. Your money, your life. Love this.”

Others shared their own plans for Christmas gifts this year, saying, “This is basically my daughter’s first Christmas too, oh lord. Not too much at all mumma.”

Though she’ll have more wrapping to do this year, it’s clear that this Nanna had the intention to bring her grandson the best first Christmas ever.

