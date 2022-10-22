What is the ‘I never meant to break your heart’ trend on TikTok?

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

The ‘I never meant to break your heart’ TikTok trend sees users post thirst traps to a popular song. Here is everything you need to know about it.

TikTok has brought endless iconic and quirky trends this year, such as ‘Teenage Dirtbag,’ ‘One Thing About Me,’ ‘I get guys,’ and many more.

The latest one sweeping the short-form app is the ‘I never meant to break your heart’ trend, which has already evolved into something quite bizarre.

The viral trend started out as a type of thirst trap set to a song called ‘Up’ by Olly Murs and Demi Lovato. Users participating in the trend would usually make flirtatious eye contact with the camera while a snippet from the song plays.

‘I never meant to break your heart’ TikTok trend explained

In most videos, TikTok users film themselves entering an elevator or riding an escalator at the mall when suddenly, they catch the eye of a stranger – the viewer.

They would then lock eyes with their ‘love interest,’ as they start moving in slow motion. The slow-mo portion is timed to the lyrics of ‘Up’, “I never meant to break your heart.”

However, the trend has now turned into parodies of the sexy moments, as people are sharing videos of themselves acting like an animal, such as a wolf or worm, marching along when they eventually encounter their love interest.

TikTok trend evolves into parodies

In a viral video with over 12.7 million views, TikToker stinkyasher played a wolf during a hunt when he looked into the camera as if the viewer is the other wolf that caught his eye.

“POV: we’re wolves and I make contact with you while on a hunt,” he captioned the video.

Other versions include earthworms, sloths, snakes, and even head lice.

There are also non-animal-related takes, like dramatically catching someone’s eye in unlikely scenarios, like during a tornado.

At the time of writing, over 225,000 videos have been uploaded using the ‘I never meant to break your heart’ TikTok sound. The videos bring in millions of views, as users continue to share their own unique takes on the trend.