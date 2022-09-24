What is the ‘one thing about me’ TikTok trend?

A viral TikTok trend using lyrics from Nicki Minaj’s popular song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ has been dominating users’ For You Pages.

TikTok has seen users putting their blood, sweat, and tears toward going viral, no matter how difficult or dangerous the latest trending challenge is.

Luckily, the social media app’s most recent trend is fairly easy to do, and anyone can participate in it.

The viral trend is known as the ‘one thing about me’ trend, and plenty of TikTokers, including celebrities, have now started following the trend, creating their own versions of it. Here is everything you need to know about it.

TikTok’s ‘one thing about me’ trend explained

TikTok’s ‘one thing about me’ trend sees users share a unique fact or story about themselves in a way that’s interesting and entertaining to others.

The trend originally had creators giving out information about themselves while the song ‘Summer Background Jazz’ by Background Jazz Vibes played in the background.

Now, TikTokers have come up with an even more fun way to share one thing about them. Instead of ‘Summer Background Jazz,’ people are now creating videos to the beat of Nicki Minaj’s hit single ‘Super Freaky Girl.’

In one verse from the song, Nicki raps: “One thing about me, I’m the baddest alive.” This has prompted users to follow the trend, and instead of quoting “I’m the baddest alive,” they share their fun personal stories or facts.

TikToker possumgirl shared her one fun fact in a video with over 5.3 million views. “One thing about me is that when I was 10 this kid in my class used to glue my butt cheeks together,” she sang, as she began telling her bizarre story.

In yet another viral video, content creator Jade Bates participated in the trend, sharing a story of when she was younger, and accidentally told her best friend that her parents were getting a divorce.

So far, over 813,000 videos have been shared on the short-form video app using the viral sound from Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky.’

Meanwhile, the onethingaboutme hashtag, used when taking part in the trend, has been viewed over 193 million times and counting.