What is MyHeritage? App that brings pictures to life going viral on TikTok - Dexerto

TikTok users have been fascinated with the ‘Deep Nostalgia’ feature on an app called my heritage that allows users to bring still pictures to live with subtle animations, and they’re finding multiple different ways to put the feature to use in viral videos.

Quite often, the filters and editing techniques that go viral on video-sharing app TikTok are not actually from TikTok itself, but from external websites and apps. People find interesting and funny features elsewhere, and then bring them to TikTok, making them explode in popularity.

The TED talk filter is one example of a filter that was actually user-made by an Instagram user and hosted on that app, but once TikTok users caught wind of the hilarious filter they imported their videos over to TikTok and made it go viral as a result.

One of the last things people might expect to go viral on the app was a genealogy site, but thanks to an interesting feature from MyHeritage, users have been flocking to the site to try it out for themselves.

The feature is called ‘Deep Nostalgia’ and it allows people to turn their still pictures into animations, making it look as if the person in the picture was moving.

The intention of the feature is to allow people to see pictures of their ancestors in a new light, and imagine what they would really be like. Many TikTok users are also utilizing the feature to see images of lost loved-ones come to life, proving to be a profound experience for many.

Of course, others have been using the technology to animate popular memes, characters, and famous people from history ending up with some rather bizarre results.

To try Deep Nostalgia out for yourself, you’ll need to sign up to the MyHeritage website, and head to the section for the feature on the site where you’re able to upload the picture you want to animate. The app can also be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

While some have spooked by the eerily real-looking human animations, for some it has been fascinating to see pictures from the past in motion.