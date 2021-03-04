TikToker goes viral showing creepy secret room that reminds people of Candyman - Dexerto

People have been well and truly freaked out after TikTok user Samantha Hartsoe made a series of viral videos in which she discovered a secret room behind her bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment, and it’s reminding some people of the horror film Candyman.

A secret abandoned room is usually the last thing people want to find in their house or apartment, as there have been plenty of frightening stories over the years regarding bizarre hidden areas like this in people’s homes.

But that’s exactly what happened to TikTok user Samantha Hartsoe, who is going viral on the app after she shared with her followers that she discovered a whole hidden area in her New York City apartment, and people are definitely freaked out.

In the first part of her series, she explains that one day she was in her bathroom when she realized she felt a cold wind blowing on her. She checked the vent and the surrounding area but couldn’t find a cause, not thinking much of it.

Samantha then realized that the air was coming from the mirror, and she gathered some of her friends to show them what was behind it.

As she pulled the mirror away, it revealed a square hole. While it initially just appeared to be some wiring, as he poked her phone through the hole she found an entire hallway, exclaiming that there’s a room at the end of it.

The end of the second video shows the TikToker preparing to climb in through the hole, as she wanted to figure out what’s on the other side of her bathroom wall. At the time of writing, it’s been over 14 hours since she uploaded the last video, and some commenters have joked, “hopefully she made it back.”

The creepy video has also lead to people drawing comparisons with the 1992 horror film Candyman, in which the titular character can be summoned by repeating his name in a mirror five times. Samantha’s TikToks made some people think back to scary scenes from the movie that take place in front of a bathroom mirror, leaving them even more freaked out.

Me watching that women climb through her apartment bathroom mirror on Tiktok knowing Candyman is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/dwX1UlvcVJ — Branden Lee (@urbanzosf) March 4, 2021

The two videos have garnered over 10 million views combined, and TikTok users are now invested in the bizarre story, eager for Samantha to upload her part three video.