How to get the TED Talk filter on TikTok - Dexerto

How to get the TED Talk filter on TikTok

Published: 1/Feb/2021 16:05

by Georgina Smith
2 TED talk filter screenshots
TikTok: girlwholikestopaint / iamshalco

TikTok

The TED Talk filter is a new viral filter that allows you to film your own animated segment of a TED-style speech, and TikTok users have been using it to produce some hilarious videos. Here’s how you can try it out for yourself.

If there’s one thing that TikTok loves, it’s filters, and users have made the most of the ones provided natively by the app itself, using them to create and popularize trends that sweep the internet.

However, occasionally users are left scratching their heads when trying to figure out how to access certain filters, as some of the whackiest ones out there tend to be user-created, meaning that they’re more likely to originate from apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

The TED talk filter (or TOD Talk filter as it’s actually called) features a short snippet of an animated speech that allows you to put your head on the body of a little person. Once you’ve ended your ‘speech’ using the echo voice effect, there is an automatic zoom-out showing an audience of cheering animated people.

The filter has endless comedic potential, and TikTok users have been using it to share slightly questionable dating advice in rhyming couplets, and share their hot takes on internet culture.

@iamshalco

Sign the petition #tedtalk

♬ original sound – Shalco

But in order to join other TikTokers in using the filter on the app, you first need to go through a few steps on Instagram to acquire the video of the filter.

How to do a TED Talk on TikTok

  1. Open up Instagram and click on the ‘Your Story’ icon.
  2. Scroll through the filters contained within circles until you reach the end, where there will be a ‘Browse Effects’ option.
  3. Type “TOD talk” into the search bar.
  4. Click on the filter of the same name created by slimshader__, and then select ‘Try It’ to film your video.
  5. Click the save icon at the top to save the video to your camera roll.

But in order to join in with the TikTok trends, you have to then upload your video to the app separately.

Thankfully, once you have the video in your camera roll, uploading your video onto TikTok is super simple.

  1. Open TikTok, and press the plus button at the bottom to launch the video creation tab.
  2. Click the icon in the bottom right that says ‘Uploads.’
  3. Select your TED talk video, and click next.
  4. If you want to trim the video you can, and afterward, click next again.
  5. Some may choose to add captions at this stage or add other editing effects.
  6. Finally, click next again, add your description and any tags you want to put, and press ‘Post’ to upload.

Now you’ll be able to use the bizarre but hilarious Instagram filter on TikTok and join in with the countless trends that utilize it.

Sykkuno embarrassed as autofill ruins Corpse Husband Jackbox rap battle

Published: 1/Feb/2021 12:26

by Georgina Smith
Corpse Husband's logo and Sykkuno next to each other
Twitter: Corpse Hubsand / YouTube: Sykkuno

Corpse Husband Karl Jacobs Sykkuno

Streamer Sykkuno was left red-faced during a round of Jackbox’s rap battle game ‘Mad Verse City’ after the autofill feature suggested some rather bizarre lines to complete his verses, along with Corpse Husband, Karl Jacobs, and GeorgeNotFound.

The rise of Among Us and the DreamSMP mean that countless creators have crossed path online in collaborations over the past year, forming friendships and streaming groups that fans have grown to love.

One friendship that viewers love to watch is that of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno – both of which experienced a huge boost in popularity amid the Among Us hype.

They teamed up with fellow streamers Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound to play a game of Jackbox’s rap battle game ‘Mad Verse City.’

Sykkuno at his stream setup
Sykkuno, Twitch
Sykkuno has become known for streaming games like Minecraft and Among Us.

Mad Verse City sees players write lyrics for a rap, and have robots read out the verses on the screen. However, if someone is feeling a little stuck and doesn’t know what to write, they’re able to request a suggestion or ‘Write for Me’ option which will autofill the line you’re missing. This also happens if you don’t finish writing in time.

This can produce some rather funny sounding raps, as Sykkuno and his fellow streamers discovered.

When Sykkuno came up against Corpse Husband his rhyme ended up becoming, “if you hate me you’ll hate my fishnets/ they look good on apples so lets/ I’m so strong because I eat all my apples/ I only pretend to be friends with you.”

The last line naturally sends everyone on stream rolling, as Sykkuno protested in the background, “wait, I didn’t finish it so it auto-filled. I didn’t type that, it auto-fills when you don’t finish in time!”

He also made another accidentally iconic verse when playing against Karl Jacobs, when the games auto-filled the final line of his turn to, “I will physically fight you” instead of “I like playing with you even when you’re imposter” which would have rhymed with the previous line, but he ran out of time.

He brought up the autofill on Twitter after the stream with a tweet saying, “I’m never letting it autofill again” in all caps.

While the autofill may have caused Sykkuno to look unintentionally shady, it was hilarious for the other players and of course the viewers, who will no doubt be looking forward to the next time they play this chaotic game.