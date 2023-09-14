What is Ice Spice’s drink at Dunkin’ Donuts?

Making music isn’t Ice Spice’s only claim to fame, as she just collaborated with Dunkin’ Donuts to bring a brand-new drink to their fall flavor menu.

Ice Spice initially went viral in 2021 for recreating Erica Banks’ ‘Buss It’ dance trend on TikTok. She released her hit single ‘No Clarity’ the same year, gaining fans as she continued to break into the industry as a female rapper.

Having collaborated with many names in music like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, it’s no wonder why Ice Spice also won Best New Artist at the 2023 VMA’s.

Though she’s dominated the rap game for a couple of years, Ice Spice has finally broken from her mold and collaborated with Dunkin’ Donuts to bring the perfect fall drink to all her ‘Munchkins.’

Ice Spice’s Dunkin’ Donuts drink has actual munchkins in it

With fall right around the corner, coffee shops like Dunkin’ Donuts have added their signature fall flavors to their menu.

Though the widely popular pumpkin spice gets most of the attention, there are plenty more flavors to enjoy like nutty pumpkin coffee, pumpkin swirl, and of course, the pumpkin flavored bakery items like donuts, muffins, and munchkins.

Sure, pumpkin spice is highly favored, but ever since September 13, there’s a new ‘spice’ in town, as Ice Spice collaborated with Dunkin’ Donuts to give her fans (who are also called ‘Munchkins’) a tasty fall drink.

Ice Spice’s Dunkin’s drink, the ‘Ice Spice Munchkins Drink,’ isn’t exactly pumpkin spice – but it has all the right elements to kick off the season.

In fact, the ‘Ice Spice Munchkins Drink’ has literal munchkins in it. For a large drink, a customer gets four donut holes, a medium has three, and a small has two.

The rest of the drink layout is as such — ice, water, liquid cane sugar, cream, pumps of coffee syrup, pumpkin munchkins, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and additional caramel drizzle to top it off.

Not only did Ice Spice collaborate with Dunkin’s, but she also released a commercial with brand ambassador Ben Affleck, enticing fans even more to try her new munchkins drink.

Ice Spice even took to her Instagram story on the day of her drink release to share her opinion of it, captioning a video of her holding the ‘Ice Spice Munchkins Drink’ with a group of friends, saying, “Soooo goooood.” She also posted a video of elation after Dunkin’ Donuts gifted her with a chain.

