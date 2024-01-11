Dunkin’ Donuts finally announce return of viral Pink Velvet Macchiato

Dunkin’ Donuts’ Pink Velvet Macchiato became a major TikTok trend in 2023, and the brand have announced that it will once again be returning to stores. Here are the details.

If we were to judge the biggest fast food trend in February 2023, then it would undoubtedly be the Pink Velvet Macchiato released by Dunkin’ Donuts.

In a viral clip, we see a user named Olivia try the Valentine’s Day themed beverage, which is bright pink, and held in the classic plastic Dunkin’ cold brew cup.

She says that it tastes “Just like cake batter,” and rates it a 7/10. After the video was posted, hundreds more were posted on TikTok, with people eager to try the beverage.

Dunkin’ announce return of Pink Velvet Macchiato

As a result of the food product’s viral popularity, the chain have responded to customer demand, and have decided to bring it back ready for Valentine’s Day 2024.

“The wait is over! As winter rolls in, Dunkin’ is tickled pink to announce the return of its Pink Velvet Macchiato, making its highly anticipated comeback after 1,037 days,” the brand writes.

“Responding to a flood of DMs, fan mail, petitions and heartfelt pleas, Dunkin’ is thrilled to bring back the Pink Velvet Macchiato. A sensation since it first debuted in January 2020, this visually striking, layered drink captured hearts with its bold espresso, red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting.”

Available hot or iced, the Pink Velvet Macchiato will be available until late February.

There are plenty of other fast food releases for fans to enjoy in January, as some of the biggest brands have announced some exciting new items to indulge in.