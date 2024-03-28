Dunkin’ unveils alcoholic drinks and fans are confused

Dunkin’ has released a range of alcoholic iced teas and coffees and people on the internet aren’t so sure about them.

Dunkin’ has announced that their new spiked iced teas and coffees will be available in 24 states. The drinks add a kick to your regular Dunkin’ order and although you won’t be able to buy them at your local Dunkin’ drive-thru, you can buy them at Kroger, Jewel, Binny’s and Meijer.

The iced teas have an ABV of 5% and come in four flavors: Slightly sweet, half and half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple flavors.

The iced coffees have a slightly higher ABV of 6% and come in original, caramel, mocha and vanilla flavors.

People on the internet aren’t so sure about these drinks, though, with people taking to X to give their opinion. One person said, “I saw Dunkin Donuts Spiked iced coffee, 6% alcohol. We are a physically and spiritually confused people.”

Another person said, “Do not fall for Dunkin’s Spiked Ice Coffees, they’re literally so gross.”

However, not all the comments are angry or confused, and a couple of people seem to be fond of the drinks, with one user saying, “just shotgunned a Dunkin’ spiked tea what’s good tonight y’all.”

Although not everyone is so sure about these drinks, Dunkin’ released a statement saying their spiked iced coffees and ice teas are the “perfect daytime or evening drinks that you can enjoy year-round.”