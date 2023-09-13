This viral Dunkin’ Donuts drink order has 14 donuts worth of sugar

After Dunkin’ Donuts added their fall flavors to the menu, a TikToker has gone viral for sharing their extremely sugary pumpkin coffee drink.

Get your boots, favorite sweaters, and taste buds ready, because fall flavors are upon us! Not only is it time for classic seasonal flavors, but new ones as well, as places like Dunkin’ Donuts have added to their beverage and bakery options.

Though Dunkin’ Donuts is popular for its pumpkin spice, iced chai lattes, and anything toasty during the fall season, one of their pumpkin-flavored coffee options has caused quite the stir on TikTok for the amount of sugar it has.

Sure, it may only come around once a year, but what about the loads of sugar in the tasty drink? Well, one TikToker took time to run through the label of a specific Dunkin’s drink consisting of 14 glazed donuts worth of sugar… that’s right, not one, not two, but 14 donuts!

Unsplash: luca Dunkin’ Donuts has a large frozen pumpkin drink that has the amount of 14 glazed donuts worth of sugar in it.

A large pumpkin swirl frozen coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts has 1000 calories and 46 teaspoons of sugar

For fans of coffee and everything pumpkin spice, they’re in luck, as Dunkin’ Donuts has finally added their fall flavors to their menu options.

There’s the pumpkin spice signature latte, nutty pumpkin coffee, and of course, pumpkin swirl. However, for one pumpkin swirl drink, those who try it just might be sent into the ultimate sugar coma, as the frozen coffee drink consists of 14 glazed donuts worth of sugar.

Not only that, but the large pumpkin swirl frozen coffee consists of 185 grams of sugar, which is equivalent to 46 teaspoons. It also caps at a staggering 1000 calories.

Being that the sugar in Dunkin’s popular fall beverage was so mind-blowing, a TikToker who goes by the name of Flavcity explained the health detriments of the pumpkin swirl drink. In his now-viral video, he can be heard asking, “Who the f—k thought it was a good idea to put this on the menu?”

Flavcity then proceeded to talk about all the sugar in the frozen coffee drink while a box of 14 glazed donuts sat next to it to show viewers just how unhealthy the sugar ratio is.

Those who have seen Flavcity’s video online about Dunkin’s sugary fall drink have taken to the comments section in astonishment, saying, “My jaw dropped,” as well as, “How is it legal for companies to have this on their menu?”

Others found it hilarious how Flavcity did the Dunkin’s drink review while sitting inside their store, saying, “He blasted Dunkin’ Donuts while still sitting in the shop,” as well as, “Doing it inside the Dunkin Donuts is legendary.”

Though the large pumpkin swirl frozen coffee consists of all that sugar, a small one does not. So, if one is still craving their favorite fall flavors of Dunkin’ Donuts, and is afraid of consuming too much sugar or can’t do so for health reasons, just go for the smaller option!

